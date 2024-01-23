Photo from Ariana Grande's Instagram account.

American pop superstar Ariana Grande made a strong comeback as her new single "yes, and?" debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Grande ousted former chart topper track "Lovin On Me" by Jack Harlow, which fell to No. 2 followed by "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift.

With samples from "Vogue" by Madonna, Grande's new single tackles hate comments on social media, among others.

According to Billboard, “yes, and?” drew 27.2 million streams, 24.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 53,000, including 41,000 digital downloads, in the January 12 to 18 tracking week based on Luminate data.

Grande credited her fans for the song's success.

"I am so so so……. so emotional. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me," Grande said in an Instagram post.

"It is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you! Thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. you have no idea how much you mean to me! This is absolutely because of and entirely for you. Thank you!" she added.

This is Grande's eighth No. 1 single on the Billboard chart.

Her first No. 1 hit was "thank u, next" in 2018 followed by "7 rings" in 2019, "Stuck With U" with Justin Bieber, "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga, "positions" in 2020, "Save Your Tears" with The Weeknd in 2021, and "Die For You" with The Weeknd last year.

Manwhile, Tate McRae's TikTok hit "Greedy" fell on the No. 4 spot followed by "Redrum" by 21 Savage, and "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves.

Former chart topper "Paint The Town Red" by Doja Cat is in seventh place followed by "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, "Snooze" by SZA, and "née-nah" by 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and Metro Boomin.

Grande earlier announced that her seventh album "eternal sunshine" will be released on March 8.

