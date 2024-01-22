Andrea Brillantes reflects on 'Senior High' journey

MANILA -- Actress Andrea Brillantes turned to social media on Sunday night to share how proud she is to have been part of the primetime series "Senior High" which aired its finale last Friday.

On Instagram, Brillantes posted behind-the-scenes snaps and a clip while working on the series.

"From bullying, mental health, and poverty to harassment, grooming, and abuse of different kinds, use of substance and more. I am incredibly proud and honored to be a part of this show that fearlessly tackles sensitive topics and raises awareness for all of us. When I was first approached about this show, they mentioned that it would be the first of its kind. I didn’t feel any fear whatsoever; instead, I felt an overwhelming sense of passion and excitement to be a part of it," Brillantes shared.

Brillantes once again expressed her gratitude to all who watched the series and to all those who were part of it.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone who watched Senior High, those who created theories and content, the Facebook groups, and all the supporters who cheered on each cast member during their moments in the spotlight. Thank you to everyone who loved this show. It is my hope that you have learned a great deal, and that we were successful in conveying the message we intended with this production. Of course, I would also like to extend my thanks to Dreamscape and ABS-CBN for entrusting me with such a significant role," she said.

Before she ended her post, Brillantes said she is thankful for all the lessons she learned from her twin characters Sky and Luna.

"To Sky and Luna, I am truly grateful for the invaluable lessons I have learned from both of you. The process of bringing these twin characters to life was a journey, and I will always hold a deep affection for them," she said.

"No goodbyes, just a temporary farewell! Until we meet again. That’s the Northford way!" added Brillantes, who also shared that she uploaded a vlog of her last taping day.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC