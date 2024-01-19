'Senior High'ends in full circle moment for Gov. Acosta

Gov. William Acosta (Mon Confiado) died the same way he killed his victim, Luna, in the series "Senior High". Screen grab from Kapamilya Online Live.

MANILA - Youth-oriented series "Senior High" ended in a full circle moment after Mon Confiado's character, Gov. William Acosta, died the same way as his victim, Luna.

On the show's finale episode, Acosta was forcing Z (Daniela Stranner) to escape with him. Sky (Andrea Brillantes) saved Z by hitting Acosta with a piece of wood.

Sky and Acosta continued struggling with each other, until Sky accidentally pushed Acosta off the building, reminiscent of the death of Luna, Sky's twin sister, in the series' first episode.

After Acosta's death, everything went back to normal for Sky and Z, and their respective families.

Z finally decided to seek treatment for her mental health issues in the US. Her brother, Archie (Elijah Canlas), and their mother, Sasha (Desiree Del Valle), also asked Sky and her mother, Tania (Angel Aquino), for forgiveness for everything as they thanked Sky for saving Z's life.

Archie also bid Roxy (Xyriel Manabat) goodbye, before learning that the latter is carrying their child. He offered to stay, but Roxy insisted that what happened to them was a mistake, and that she does not love Archie. Archie, nonetheless, promised Roxy that he will go back for her.

Tim (Zaijan Jaranilla), who graduated as valedictorian, as also able to clear things up with Poch (Miggy Jimenez). They admitted their feelings for each other after Poch said that he would stay in the country.

Finally, Brandon (Kean Cipriano) proposed to Tania. Although hesitant at first, Tania agreed to marry him after Sky informed her that she has already given her approval.

