Baron Geisler with Andrea Brillantes

'MANILA -- Actor Baron Geisler is beyond grateful for the opportunity to play Harry in the hit series "Senior High," which he said further helped him grow as an artist as he learned a lot from the the next gen stars such as Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri.

“I consider myself a zillennial. I am very blessed and lucky nakikilala ako ng Gen Z and I get to work with the fine young actors,” Geisler said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“I'm grateful to be learning from new directors, direk Andoy Ranay, especially the kids. Namamangha ako sa galing nila," he added.

In the series, Geisler's character William was shot and killed by William (Mon Confiado) after trying to shield Sky (Andrea Brillantes).



Geisler said he believes Harry’s final scene showcases the depth of his character as well as Harry’s true intentions.

“At least nagkaroon ng redeeming factor si Harry. If you really get to watch the series, makita niyo napaka-selfless ni Harry. Nagmukha lang siya salbahe for what he needed to do to protect his family. He did it for Sky, 'yun ang pinaka-redemption ng character ni Harry,” he said.

According to the actor, he appreciates that netizens likewise understand Harry, who he believes, albeit complex, is relatable.

“Natutuwa ako sa people online na nage-get nila ('yung) character. Oo hindi ako plain kontrabida, gray (ang) character ko. Kasi for him, only obligation and motivation is protect his family and children,” he reasoned.

“Ako bilang magulang, makaka-relate ako kay Harry. Because I will do anything and everything for my family,” he said.

Geisler added that “Senior High” will always be close to his heart as it delves in issues part of his advocacy.

“This project has been very dear to me because it talks about mental health, issues that were taboo back in the day. I'm so grateful sa Dreamscape and writers na nilalabas nila through television to educate and help people struggling through these problems,” he explained.

“This experience to me is unforgettable and one for the books,” he concluded.



The last episode of "Senior High" will air on Friday, January 19, on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, Jeepney TV and TV5. It's also available on iWantTFC and TFC.

