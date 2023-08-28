'Senior High' kicks off with Luna's death

Youth-oriented series "Senior High" kicked off with the death of Luna, one of Andrea Brillantes' characters, on August 28, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Youth-oriented series "Senior High" kicked off Monday with the death of Luna, one of Andrea Brillantes' characters.

In the debut episode, Tanya (Angel Aquino) has to pick up Sky (Brillantes) in the province after the death of their grandmother.

Sky seems to be reluctant to her new set up in Northford High School and got suspicious with Luna's supposed friends.

She encountered Z in the comfort room and the latter pranked the newcomer and put her phone in the toilet. Luna warned Sky not to mess with her group as they are powerful in the school.

With the help of Roxy (Xyriel Manabat) and Tim (Zaijian Jaranilla), Sky got Z's headband to get her revenge.

Luna suddenly went home late with torn clothing and made it up to Sky as they promise to finish senior high school together.

During their recognition rights for the quarter, Luna seemed to be missing and it was later revealed that Manany Lydia (Sylvia Sanchez) found her on the floor while looking for a student sneaking on the side.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

