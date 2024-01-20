'Senior High' concludes with 215k concurrent viewers

Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment's Facebook page.

MANILA — Youth-oriented series "Senior High" concluded on a high note as it reached a new milestone online on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Dreamscape Entertainment revealed that the final episode peaked with 215,118 concurrent viewers -- or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live.

"Senior High" ended in a full circle moment after Mon Confiado's character, Gov. William Acosta, apparently died the same way as his victim, Luna (Andrea Brillantes).

However, fans were shocked with the post-credit scene showing a conscious Acosta. He was approached by one of his unidentified men, who informed Acosta that they have located the whereabouts of Sky (Brillantes).

"Senior High" will be replaced by "Can't Buy Me Love" led by Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, while the Kim Chiu-led series "Linlang" will air its TV version starting Monday.

