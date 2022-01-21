Jane Oineza blessed with happy love life, busy career

MANILA -- Actress Jane Oineza thanked all those who expressed support for her relationship with actor RK Bagatsing.

"Nakakatuwa siyempre. Nakakakilig, nakakatuwa. Thank you everyone. And siyempre we wish everyone happiness and we wish everyone the love that they deserve," Oineza said In Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday.

Asked to give three words to describe her state right now, the actress replied: "It's balanced, it's happiness, it's manifesting and alignment."



Oineza and Bagatsing were first paired onscreen in 2018 in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

Oineza fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday last year.

Aside from a happy love life, Oineza is also blessed when it comes to her career. She is part of ABS-CBN's upcoming drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Pinoy adaptation of the hit BBC Studios drama "Doctor Foster."

"Nakaka-excite, nakakatuwa. Ang daming excited na manggigil at ako rin nae-excite ako na mapanood nilla 'yung kabuuan nang ginawa namin. Kahit ako kasi hindi ko pa rin nakikita 'yung kabuuan ng eksena. So nae-excite ako na 'yung mga napanood ko sa 'Doctor Foster' and 'The World of the Married' and now we have our own version and I'm so excited to watch the whole thing and makilala nila lahat ng characters na nandito sa show," Oineza said.

In the series, Oineza plays Diane, a pre-med student who will act as a spy for lead character Dr. Jill Ilustre, played by Jodi Sta. Maria.

"Kakampi ako rito siyempre. Team Dr. Jil. Ako rito si Diane Riagon, si Diane ay estudyante ni Dr. Jil at eventually magiging kakampi ni Doc. Ako ang isa sa mga magbibigay sa kanya ng hints ano ang nangyayari. Ako ang magre-reveal sa kanya ng mga nakikita ko at na-spy ko na mga nangyari, so kaabang-abang," Oineza shared.

"Kasama ko rin dito si Joem (Bascon). Siya yung isa sa madalas kong kaeksena kasi siya rito ang boyfriend ko at ako ang battered girlfriend, so isa pa 'yon sa part ng character ko," she added.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Directed by Concepcion Macatuno, "The Broken Marriage Vow" will premiere this Monday, January 24, at 8:40 p.m.

