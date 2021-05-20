WATCH: RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza share kiss in confirmation of romance

RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza share a kiss in a video uploaded by the actor on social media. Instagram: @bagatsingrk

MANILA — In the most direct indication of their romance, “Us Again” co-stars RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza shared on social media a clip where they are seen kissing on Thursday.

In the video, posted on Bagatsing’s Instagram page, the two kissed before performing a TikTok dance challenge.

The video also marked the first time Oineza made an appearance on Bagatsing’s Instagram page.

Comments from Bagatsing’s followers cheered what now appeared to be a confirmation of their relationship, after months of speculation.

“Wala na! Finish na!” quipped one fan, protesting, in jest, that they no longer had a chance with Bagatsing, given he is already taken.

Oineza earlier fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday.

The two were first paired onscreen in 2018, in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC