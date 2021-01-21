LOOK: Gloc-9 posts photo with young rappers Michael Pacquiao and Flow G

MANILA -- Rapper Gloc-9 showed his support to young rappers as he posted a photo of him with Flow G and Michael Pacquiao.

He uploaded the photo in his personal Instagram account early this week.

In the caption, Gloc-9 simply wrote: "Kahapon Bukas at Ngayon!!!"

Last Sunday, Gloc-9 performed "Halik" with Flow G, one of the members of the group Ex Batallion, at the 6th Wish107.5 Music Awards.

The "Upuan" and "Sirena" hitmaker, Aristotle Pollisco in real life, won big at the said music awards as he took home the top award for Wish Artist of the Year, as well as the Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year for "ABAKADA" featuring Mark Beats.



It was also a milestone for a rookie rapper Michael Pacquiao, the son of senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who won the Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year award.

Last year, the young Pacquiao achieved mainstream fame with his song “Hate.”

Related video: