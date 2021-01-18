Gloc-9 named Artist of the Year at 6th Wish Music Awards

MANILA -- Rapper Gloc-9 won big at the 6th Wish107. 5 Music Awards on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum, which was livestreamed on the Wish YouTube channel.

Gloc-9 took home the award for Wish Artist of the Year, as well as the Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year for "ABAKADA" featuring Mark Beats.

It was also a milestone for a rookie rapper Michael Pacquiao, the son of senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who won the Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year award.

The band Ben&Ben took home the Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year for their song "Araw-Araw" and the Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for their song "Lifetime."

It was also a big night for Filipino boy band SB19 as they received the Wish Group of the Year and Wish Pop Song of the Year awards. The group also won the Wishers’ Choice award.

The band The Juans took home the awards for Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year, Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year and Best Quarantine-Produced Song.



Here’s a list of the complete winners:

MAJOR AWARDS

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

The Juans – “Hindi Tayo Pwede” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year

Darren Espanto – “Sasagipin Kita” (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

Skusta Clee – “Zebbiana” (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

Unique Salonga – “Sino” (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year

Michael Pacquiao – “Hate” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

Julie Anne San Jose – “Nobela” (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

Ben&Ben – “Araw-Araw” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

The Juans, Janine Teñoso – “BTNS (Bakit ‘To Nangyari Sa’tin)” (Beneficiaries: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc. and Operation Smile Foundation Philippines, Inc.)

Wish Pop Song of the Year

“Love Goes” – SB19 (Beneficiary: House of Refuge Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

“Hanggang Sa Huli” – Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Virlanie Foundation, Inc.)

Wish R&B Song of the Year

“Better” – Julie Anne San Jose (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

“Lakas” – COLN (Beneficiary: Save the Children Philippines)

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year

“ABAKADA” – Gloc-9 (ft. Mark Beats) (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

“Teka Lang” – EMMAN *Posthumous award (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

“Lifetime” – Ben&Ben (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

“Habangbuhay” – Noel Cabangon, Leanne & Naara (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.; Cabangon’s beneficiary to be updated)

Best Quarantine-Produced Song

“Manalangin” – The Juans (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Zild (Beneficiary: Save Palawan Seas Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Group of the Year

SB19 (Beneficiary: House of Refuge Foundation, Inc.)

Wish Artist of the Year

Gloc-9 (Beneficiary: Philippine Cancer Society)

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

Wishers’ Choice Award:

SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy:

Arnel Pineda

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence:

Rey Valera

Bronze Wishclusive Elite Circle (10 million

Al James – “Pwede Ba” (Lola Amour cover)

CLR, Omar Baliw – “K&B”

Michael Pacquiao – “Hate”

Skusta Clee – “Zebbiana”

Silver Wishclusive Elite Circle (25 million views)

Darren Espanto, Morissette – “A Whole New World”

Magnus Haven – “Imahe”

Moira Dela Torre – “Malaya”

Gold Wishclusive Elite Circle (50 million views)

Callalily – “Magbalik”

Pricetagg (ft. CLR) – “Kontrabida”

Platinum Wishclusive Elite Circle (75 million views)

O.C. Dawgs – “Pauwi Nako”

