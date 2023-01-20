Paolo Gumabao and Sara Sandeva



MANILA -- Czech-Macedonian actress Sara Sandeva is in the Philippines for the first time as she started principal photography for the romantic-comedy, “Spring in Prague,” where she is paired with Paolo Gumabao.

Sandeva excitedly faced the local press and was introduced as Gumabao’s leading lady in the film to be directed by Lester Dimaranan.

Dimaranan was at the helm of the recently-concluded Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” that won second best film in the “Gabi ng Parangal.”

Sandeva was born in Macedonia, but her family moved to the Czech Republic when she was two years old.

“It’s my first time in the Philippines and I really want to say thank you to Mr. Ferdie (Topacio), Borracho Films and Mr. Lester,” Sandeva told ABS-CBN News. “They gave me a chance to be part of this movie.”

“I want to thank Paolo for being the best leading partner anyone can wish for.”

She also commended Filipino men whom she met during her stay in the Philippines.

“I never met such gentlemen like the Filipino men who work with me,” Sandeva said. “They are always so nice to me.

“I never felt alone and sad when I’m around my co-actors. Whenever I want something, when I need something, they are all very helpful.”

The actress honestly said she is not familiar with any Filipino actor before working in the Philippines.

“In Prague, we have a massage spa next to our apartment,” Sandeva said. “Going there, there were Filipinas. They were always so kind.

“When I arrived here, all of the people I met were really kind to me and really nice. I never felt that I would be alone or stressed because there were people always around.”

Sandeva, so far, has been enjoying her stay. She filmed scenes in Puerto Galera, as well as in Tagaytay.

The actress minced no words when asked if there’s a possibility for her to fall in love with a Filipino. “I’m taken and my boyfriend is waiting for me in Prague,” Sandeva said. “But my role in ‘Spring in Prague,’ she fell in love with a Filipino guy and culture.”

“Spring in Prague” is written by award-winning screenwriter Eric Ramos, who bagged the best screenplay award for “Mamasapano.”

“This is an old-fashioned romance,” Ramos explained. “Sara plays a tourist who comes to the Philippines and Paolo’s character happens to be the resort owner. They had a whirlwind romance.

“Something happens that forces Sara to go back to Prague and more complications arise that make Paolo’s character also go to Prague.”

Ramos, who earlier also got an award for Joel Lamangan’s “Rainbow Sunset” (2018), another award-winning MFFF entry, is a no-brainer to become the writer for “Spring in Prague.”

“We have a team that has already worked,” said Topacio. “Our team-up with Eric as screenwriter, Lester Dimaranan as director, Jose Abdel Langit as associate director. Here is a team who believes in my vision of a movie as a collaborative effort.

“If a team works, you don’t abandon it. You don’t change it. There’s a saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ That’s why this is the same team. We have two or three more movies lined up this year. Far from becoming bankrupt, we are going great guns.”

“Spring in Prague” will have the joint coordination of the Philippine film industry and the Czech Republic government. Cast and crew are slated to fly to the Czech Republic to film important scenes starting February 7.

“This is not your ordinary, run-of-the mill rom-com,” Topacio said. “It has historical allusions, social commentary on communism and the advantage of democracy over an oppressive communist regime.”

Topacio is producing “Spring in Prague” because he can. “I’m happy making good movies. I think award-giving bodies have validated that the movies I make are good. It’s artistry and our humble contribution to the growth of the Filipino film industry.”

The Santo Niño de Praga will also be highlighted in the film, which started its principal photography last January 7.

"We should be justifiably proud of Filipinos starring in foreign productions,” Topacio maintained. “What should equally give us pride as a nation in having very good foreign actors to star in Filipino productions.

“It should go both ways. That is one way of exporting our culture.”

