‘Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told’ is one of the eight entries in the 2022. Metro Manila Film Festival

In the wee hours of January 25, 2015, the 84th Seaborne special action company, under Supt. Raymond Train (Paolo Gumabao), initiated Oplan Exodus. They infiltrated rebel territory on a mission to capture terrorist leaders Marwan and Usman. Their backup unit, the 85th, led by Col. Pabalinas (Ray PJ Abellana), was running 2 hours late because their truck had broken down multiple times.

Train and his crew were able to kill Marwan. Mission accomplished. However, on their way back, both the 84th and the 85th encountered rebels who surrounded them and began shooting them down. Their superior Gen. Getulio Napenas (Allan Paule) tried his best to request for military artillery reinforcement, but several hours passed with no help arriving.

At first, we see the story of “Mamapasapano: Now It Can Be Told” unfold from the point of view of the policemen on the field, and their officers directing the operations in their headquarters. More details were revealed as the controversy was investigated by the CIDG panel led by Gen. Benjamin Magalong (Edu Manzano). Writer Eric Ramos told the story by shifting back and forth in time to build up the drama.

Director Lester Dimaranan (who also directed "Nelia" from MMFF 2021) may not have been the original choice to direct this ambitious film, but he was able to deliver the controversial story in a most engaging manner. The battle action scenes were well-shot and edited together with effective dramatic tension, smoothly transitioning into the investigation scenes.

The acting of the almost all-male cast was proficient, although some may occasionally dip into hammy territory. Aside from Gumabao, Abellana, Paule and Manzano, the cast also included Aljur Abrenica and Gerald Santos as embattled SAF policemen, Rez Cortez as suspended Gen. Allan Purisima, and Juan Rodrigo as then DILG secretary Mar Roxas. Ritz Azul and Myrtle Sarrosa played rival TV journalists, and Claudine Barretto had one emotional scene as a SAF widow.

The most bitter sentiment of this film was reflected in the way former President Benigno Simeon Aquino was portrayed. He was played by an unknown actor Jervic Cajarop, who wore a lousy Barong Tagalog and a foolish expression on his face.

The filmmakers laid it on very thick at the end, with SAF pointedly accusing the late President of command negligence for choosing to uphold the peace talks over sending help, and admonishing him for blaming dead SAF members instead of accepting responsibility.

The cinematic merit of this film was solid, 7/10. However, ultimately it will be the viewer's political views which will determine whether they liked it or not.

Related video: