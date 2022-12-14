Paolo Gumabao enjoys playing his role in 'Darna'

MANILA -- Actor Paolo Gumabao thanked all those who continue to support and watch ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" starring Jane de Leon.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Gumabao said he is enjoying his time portraying his character Noah Vallesteros.

"There are some traits ni Noah na napapansin kong dumidikit na sa akin kasi nag-start kaming nag-taping nito early this year. Ako nag-start November last year, so one year na nga. Wow! Ang bilis ng panahon," he said.

"It's been very fun playing as Noah. I learned a lot from him. I learned a lot about his personality. And, ang dami ko ring natutunan bilang aktor dito sa role na ito because I was able to explore the different dynamics of this character. We are all very fortunate din na 'yung mga katrabaho naming artista ay napakahusay din naman talaga," Gumabao said.

"For example, si Tito Simon (Ibarra). Favorite ko 'yung eksena namin ni Tito Simon dito because very collaborative. We always talk about the scene before we shoot them which I really appreciate about Tito Simon, isang beteranong actor. And of course the whole cast, ang dami naming natutunan sa bawat character na nakakaeksena namin," Gumabao added.

Ibarra plays Gumabao's father Mayor Zaldy Vallesteros in the series.

“Darna,” is available weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also available on iWantTFC, and TFC.

Aside from being one of the actors of "Darna," Gumabao is also part of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Mamasapano."

