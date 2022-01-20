Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Breakout star Belle Mariano has been achieving handful of dreams she once prayed for ever since she joined showbiz at a young age.

After the meteoric success of her series with Donny Pangilinan on “He’s Into Her” and their blockbuster movie “Love Is Color Blind”, Mariano is now conquering the music scene.

The young actress is gearing up for her upcoming digital concert, billed as “Daylight”, on January 29, Saturday, on KTX.ph.

“You just once dreamed of this, and now it is happening. Ang sarap lang sa feeling na natutupad mo na yung mga pangarap mo,” she said in a virtual press conference Thursday.

Despite the success she is currently receiving, Mariano still aspires for more and is hoping for more opportunities along the way.

Now that she has penetrated the music scene, she is eyeing to showcase her talent in various places including in one of the most iconic concert venues in the country – the Araneta Coliseum.

“I want to perform na nakikita ko yung mga nanonood sa Araneta, gusto ko ma-try. I want to go on tours as well and international if mabibigyan ng chance,” she quipped.

She also dreams of having a music collaboration with her idol Moira dela Torre and if possible, international artists Doja Cat and Ariana Grande.

Mariano also considers Sarah Geronimo and Regine Velasquez as her other local music influences.

“Never mawawala Sarah Geronimo. Grabe po talaga, as in. One time I saw her performing nga sa ASAP, parang 'wow, ang galing.' Si Ms. Regine grabe nakakakilabot. And of course, Ben&Ben,” she added.

Pressed about performing on Sunday variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To”, Mariano is looking forward to singing a “birit” song on the stage with Velasquez.

“Gusto ko maka-try ng birit prod pero di ako marunong bumirit eh, so paano? Pero why not? Siguro dance and sing together. Iyon, hindi ko pa nagagawa,” Mariano said.

According to the actress and singer, she wants her journey as an artist to be an inspiration to others to pursue their dreams no matter how long it will take them.

“I want to be defined as someone who pursues her dreams. And I want to be able to inspire other people simply by just pursuing my dream,” she said.

Joining Mariano in the concert are Kyle Echarri, Jayda Avanzado, Trisha Denise, and her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan.

“Daylight” has sold worth P300,000 tickets just in the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.

SVIP and VIP passes were already sold out but regular tickets are still available at P195 each.