Photo from ABS-CBN



Breakout star Belle Mariano and power divas Morissette Amon and Angeline Quinto are all gearing up for their respective online concerts this January.

KTX has lined up all the three virtual concerts on their digital platforms this month, with Amon leading the list.

“The Voice” alumna is set to mark her 10th anniversary in the music industry with "Phoenix," a digital show on January 23, which will highlight her journey as a performer in the last decade.

VIP tickets are sold at P1,999 each which has a virtual meet and greet with Amon. Regular ticket is priced at P999.

Meanwhile, Quinto, who just recently announced her pregnancy, will continue her "10Q: Ten Years of Angeline Quinto" at the Metropolitan Theater.

On January 28, she will be joined by Gary Valenciano and Kapamilya teen heartthrob Darren Espanto.

Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid will also grace Quinto’s concert on January 29, then the Kapamilya power belter will have a reunion with Kyla, KZ Tandingan, and Yeng Constantino on January 30.

Tickets are still available for P499 per concert.

Capping the first month of 2022 is the much-awaited concert of “He’s Into Her” lead actress Mariano, who is set to hold her first major solo show “Daylight” on January 29.

“Daylight” sold worth P300,000 tickets just in the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.

SVIP and VIP passes were already sold out but regular tickets are still available at P195 each. Fans can still purchase a ticket to watch it on January 30.

The "One Dream: The BINI and BGYO concert version 2022", on the other hand, is slated on February 12 or 13. For P700, fans can experience one-of-a-kind sibling concert once more with exciting surprises for the Blooms and ACEs.

