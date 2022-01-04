Belle Mariano rehearses for her upcoming concert ‘Daylight’ in footage released on Monday. Star Music

MANILA — Belle Mariano’s first-ever solo concert will be “all-out and all-heart,” the budding superstar teased in a behind-the-scenes reel showing her preparations.

Mariano will stage her concert debut, “Daylight,” on January 29 via KTX.ph.

In footage of the band rehearsals released on Monday, Mariano is seen singing snippets of tracks from her debut album, also titled “Daylight.”

“While we were rehearsing, grabe, ramdam na ramdam ko, kinikilabutan ako, and I just can’t wait for people to watch my concert,” she said.

“Of course, I will give my all sa concert na ‘to since it’s my first. With this concert, I would like to inspire other people, inspire dreamers like me na dati pinapangarap lang magka-concert, and ngayon mangyayari na,” Mariano added.

Mariano’s album and digital concert are among the many career milestones she marked in the past year alone, alongside her first lead roles in a series and a movie with screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

The showbiz breakthrough comes after a long wait for Mariano, who has been acting for nearly a decade, dating back to her “Goin’ Bulilit” stint in 2012.