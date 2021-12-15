WATCH: Belle Mariano’s ethereal MV for ‘Tanging Dahilan’

Belle Mariano appears in the music video for her new single ‘Tanging Dahilan.’ Star Pop

MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano released on Wednesday the music video of her new single, “Tanging Dahilan,” from her debut album.

Mariano looks radiant in the ethereal music video, which was produced and conceptualized by YouMeUs MNL and directed by Amiel Kirby Balagtas.

“Tanging Dahilan,” written and composed by Gab Tagadtad, is one of the seven tracks from Mariano’s maiden record “Daylight.”

The music video’s release came less than a week after the premiere of Mariano’s launching movie as a tandem with Donny Pangilinan, “Love Is Color Blind.”

The Star Cinema film includes as its soundtrack another song from Mariano’s album, “For Your Eyes Only,” by Trisha Denise.

Mariano’s fast-rising music career comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of “He’s Into Her,” her first series in a lead role, also with Pangilinan.

Mariano, 19, is set to mark another career milestone early next year, with her first major solo concert, “Daylight,” to be held virtually on January 29.

“Ngayon pa lang talaga nagsi-sink in sa akin,” she said of her debut album during its recent media launch. “I’m just so glad to be given this opportunity. Sobrang natutuwa ako, kasi ang tagal ko nang pinapangarap ‘to.”

