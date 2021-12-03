Breakout singer-actress Belle Mariano. Instagram: @adrianneconcept, @jakegalvez

MANILA — With a phenomenal series, a just-released album, an upcoming movie, and now a concert in the works, Belle Mariano is cementing her status as a budding superstar.

The latest major undertaking, her first major digital concert, was announced Friday during a virtual listening party for her debut album “Daylight.”

The yet-titled show will be held via KTX.ph in January 2022, ABS-CBN Events head Darwin Chiang announced, with further details due to be revealed in the coming days.

“We promise to give you a beautiful concert and a memorable experience,” Chiang said.

Mariano, a former child actress who successfully transitioned as a teen star, was visibly thrilled with the announcement, saying she has been wanting to have her own concert since the early part of her career.

“Finally, mangyayari na siya,” she said. “Hindi ko ‘to magagawa kundi sa lahat ng nag-stream ng ‘Sigurado,’ my very first single and up to now, sa album ko. Maraming, maraming salamat. Kayo ang inspirasyon ko dito.”

Belle Mariano, who released her debut album Daylight early Friday, opens up about the self-empowerment anthem "Rise," saying it reflects her personal journey including her years in showbiz. A former child actress, Mariano is now seen as one of her generation's budding superstars. pic.twitter.com/DyJxiWrqbj — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) December 3, 2021

Mariano’s concert repertoire is expected to include the seven tracks from “Daylight,” including the self-empowerment anthem “Rise,” which she said reflects her journey so far in showbiz.

“All throughout my years here in showbiz, I feel like each and every step I take, I’m rising,” she told ABS-CBN News.

“Sobrang, grabe, naka-relate ako sa ‘Rise.’ It’s also my journey. Actually, it’s not just me, it applies to each and every one of us. We’re all on the rise. We’re all trying to get by each and every day, trying to look for hope, trying to get that inspiration,” she explained.

Aside from “Rise,” which was written by Jayda, the Star Pop-produced album also includes “Sigurado” (Trisha Denise, “For Your Eyes Only” (Denise), Tanging Dahilan” (written by Gab Tagadtad), “With You” (Angelica ‘Majarlica’ Tagadtad), “Rainy Days” (Sab), and “Nights of December” (Alexis Tagadtad).

Belle Mariano names the track from Daylight which she would want to have a duet version with Donny Pangilinan. Previously, the two recorded a duet of "Sigurado," Mariano's first single from the album.

The screen couple is set to co-star anew in the film "Love Is Color Blind." pic.twitter.com/W1mzYA9kRe — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) December 3, 2021

Mariano expressed gratitude to the lyricists and composers throughout the virtual gathering on Friday, crediting them as instrumental to another dream of hers coming true.

“Ngayon pa lang talaga nagsi-sink in sa akin,” she said of her debut album. “I’m just so glad to be given this opportunity. Sobrang natutuwa ako, kasi ang tagal ko nang pinapangarap ‘to.”

Aside from the album and concert, Mariano will be seen in major follow-ups to her successful launching series with Donny Pangilinan. Their first movie together as lead stars, “Love Is Color Blind,” will be released on December 10. Beyond that, they will reprise their roles as Max and Deib in the second season of “He’s Into Her.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC