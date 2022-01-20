Photo from Belle Mariano's virtual press conference

MANILA -- With over a week left before her much-awaited first-ever solo concert, breakout star Belle Mariano is ready to connect with her legion of fans in what she calls an intimate yet extraordinary show.

Fresh from the meteoric success of “He’s Into Her” and movie “Love is Color Blind”, Mariano is gearing up for the virtual concert “Daylight” on January 29.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, the young actress thanked her fans, who already bought tickets for the show. According to earlier reports, the SVIP and VIP tickets were already sold out.

Pressed about what to expect in her solo performance, Mariano revealed that it will be light and intimate, albeit online.

“I just want it to be light. I want it to be intimate. I want everyone to connect even if it's virtually lang. Gusto ko maramdaman ng mga manonood 'yung theme, 'yung ambiance nung place,” she explained.

“Despite all the rains, the struggles that are happening in our lives, we still have to seek for the daylight. That's the theme of the concert.”

Mariano also teased that she is most excited to showcase how they incorporated some twists in each song, giving new renditions for the audience.

“Sa mga songs na kakantahin ko sa concert, meron akong different take sa kanya. Hindi 'yung usually mong naririnig. Babaliin namin. Iba 'yung take namin sa song na 'yun. Sana magustuhan ng mga manonood,” the actress-singer quipped.

Fans can also look forward to her costumes in the online concert as she described her outfits as colorful, vibrant, and extraordinary.

“Sobrang galing talaga nung nag-style sa 'kin,” said Mariano, who paid tribute to her stylist Adrian Concepcion.

Mariano was also grateful that her ideas for the show matched that of the director and the production.

“Unang dinig pa lang ng boses ko, alam na nila kung paano nila aatakihin 'yung music. Ramdam mo talaga 'yung emotion ng lahat,” she said.

Aside from avoiding sweets and cold drinks, Mariano is busy with band rehearsals and attending meetings with the production team for the concert.

Joining Mariano in the concert are Kyle Echarri, Jayda Avanzado, Trisha Denise, and her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan.

“Daylight” sold worth P300,000 tickets just in the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.

SVIP and VIP passes were already sold out but regular tickets are still available at P195 each.