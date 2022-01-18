ABS-CBN favorite? Jodi Sta. Maria has this to say

Jodi Sta. Maria will be portraying the role of Dr. Jill Ilustre for “The Broken Marriage Vow.” ABS-CBN



MANILA -- Since 2011, veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria has starred in at least one ABS-CBN series almost every year, which made the public assume that she is a favorite of the network.

Just after her 2020-2021 series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin”, Sta. Maria has been cast as the lead star of “The Broken Marriage Vow,” the Philippine adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” with Zanjoe Marudo, which will air this January.

In a virtual press conference, Sta. Maria could not help but laugh when asked if she considers herself as the network favorite.

“Grabe naman. Nagkataon lang siguro na nagkasunod-sunod. I think we are all treated naman fairly sa station,” Sta. Maria said with a laugh.

Downplaying this observation of the public, the award-winning actress explained that some of the actors transferred to different stations while others are not yet keen on returning to work because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Marami rin ding tao siguro maaaring lumipat o maaaring ayaw muna magtrabaho. Natatakot dahil may pandemic. So, may mga tao naman na willing mag-work so nagkataon lang na ganun siya. Hindi dahil sa favoritism,” she said further.

Sta. Maria topbilled the “100 Days to Heaven” in 2011 before capturing the hearts of many Filipinos as Maya on “Be Careful With My Heart” from 2012 to 2014.

In 2015, she joined Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in the remake of “Pangako Sa’yo” which ended in 2016. After a break in 2017, Sta. Maria returned with “Sana Dalawa ang Puso” in 2018.

She was one of the stars in the 2019 series “Sino ang May Sala?” followed by “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” in 2020 until 2021.

This year, Sta. Maria will be portraying the role of Dr. Jill Ilustre in “The Broken Marriage Vow”. whose husband David (Marudo) has an affair with yoga instructor Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez).

Sta. Maria admitted that her new role is a dream come true for her as she has always looked forward to becoming a doctor.

“I'm actually grateful na hindi man ako doktor sa totoong buhay, kahit papaano naisabuhay ko 'yung isang pangarap na mayroon ako,” she revealed.

When pressed about her similarities with her character, Sta. Maria cited Dr. Jill’s passion and being calm in difficult situations.

“If there's one thing na similar kami ni doktora Jill, when we put in a situation kung saan medyo difficult, we try as much as possible to stay calm and collected. Para maging logical as much as possible,” she said.

She went on to share that she learned how one’s decisions could affect the course of her life.

“Our lives are moving in the direction of our decisions. Whether babae ka or lalaki ka, kung anong desisyon 'yung ginagawa mo sa buhay mo, may direct effect sa 'yo, sa asawa mo, sa pamilya mo. It can even go as far sa friends and those people around you. We have to be wise in making choices and decisions,” Sta. Maria quipped.

“Natutunan ko kay Dr. Jill, there is always a life after a heartbreak.”

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more on iWantTFC