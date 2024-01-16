A decade strong: GOT7 marks 10th anniversary

GOT7 members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Bambam, Youngjae, Yugyeom on a promotional photo for their 2022 comeback which featured their hit song NANANA. GOT7's official Twitter

Amid a flurry of new groups on a stage that awards nothing but perfection, the globally renowned K-pop group GOT7 has beaten all the odds and proved their might as accomplished artists.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary on January 16, each member penned a heartfelt handwritten letter thanking one another and the legion of dedicated fans who continue to follow the group since their debut.

"These 10 years, many things happened. I will think of the time we cried and laughed together and try my best to be together with you until 10, 20, 30 years later," Jay B, the septet's leader, said in his letter.

GOT7's official Instagram, aside from publishing the individual letters, also awarded fans with various photos of the members.

The group, along with fans, took a trip down memory lane through the sharing of accumulated photos and videos, even viral memes, that captured the playfulness and sometimes sentimental moments in the past decade.

"Congratulations to us," Bambam said in his impromptu Instagram live. "I'm proud that I have a fandom called iGOT7 and I want to thank you guys for letting us be your artist, be your singer, letting us be a part of your life."

The hashtags #GOT710thAnniversary and #ADecadeWithGOT7 were trending almost all day, particularly in the Philippines, as various fans and even Hallyu correspondents congratulated the septet.

For his part, Mark told fans to hold on until they could make a comeback as a group while Jackson called his fellow members "partners in the battle."

Meanwhile, Youngjae also asked fans to wait a little longer for the group's comeback while Jinyoung told ahgase (the group's fandom name) to "let's trust each other and be together."

Yugyeom, the group's maknae (youngest member), promised to be "a person that ahgases can be proud of."

The occasion was indeed a celebration after the uneasy period that came with the members' decision to leave their former agency, JYP Entertainment, which debuted them in 2014.

But the group managed to endure the uncertainties as they became one of the few K-pop groups who managed to stay together despite leaving their agency. They were also able to hold the rights to their music and group name, a feat which was captured well in their new social media accounts bannered "GOT is our name."

Since then, each GOT7 member embarked on honing their solo career, touring countries to promote music albums and endorsements, holding fan events, and collaborating with various artists.

Despite being signed with different labels, the group managed to stage a successful comeback in 2022 — barely a year after parting ways with their former label.

Throughout their solo activities, members also have consistently assured fans they intend to remain together — a promise that the group has made through their song "ENCORE," which was released right after the seven chose not to renew their contract with JYP Entertainment.

The group's comeback remains unknown since two members — Jay B and Jinyoung — are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Nonetheless, fans soothe themselves by attending individual activities — a trend that Filipino fans called GOT7 "tingi," meaning per piece.

"I want you guys to know that I'm gonna be here for you. And also the rest of the six boys are gonna be here for you guys," Mark said during the Manila leg of his "The Other Side" Asia tour.

"I know when we left the company there was a lot of unknown, what's gonna happen. But as long as you guys know that we're still GOT7. We still always talk to each other so hopefully one day."

What about a GOT7 comeback? @marktuan tells ahgase to wait a little bit & "hold on to your light stick."



GOT7 left their agency in 2021 but remains as a group despite being signed to separate agencies for their solo projects. Their last comeback was in 2022 #TheOtherSideinMNL pic.twitter.com/BO3bVyDVPj — Erik Tenedero (@erikreports) January 14, 2024

The last time GOT7 members performed together as a group in the Philippines was in 2019 as the final leg of their "Keep Spinning" world tour.

