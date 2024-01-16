Mark Tuan's concert completes GOT7 'tingi' in PH

GOT7 members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Bambam, Youngjae, Yugyeom during a Twitter Blueroom session for their comeback in 2022. GOT7's official Twitter

MANILA -- The missing piece has finally arrived!

Singer-songwriter Mark Tuan successfully staged the Manila leg of his "The Other Side" Asia tour on Sunday, becoming the last GOT7 member to perform as a solo artist in the Philippines.

This completed what Filipino ahgase, the group's fandom name, called GOT7 "tingi" -- meaning per piece.

"Apparently all the members have been here except me. I'm sorry I took so long," Mark told Filipino fans during his concert at the SM North Edsa Skydome.

After leaving their mother agency JYP Entertainment in 2021, the septet embarked on cultivating their solo careers.

Since then, each member has signed to separate music label for their solo projects, including albums and concerts.

Youngjae was the first to hold solo activity in Manila. He held a mini-concert and fan signing event in July 2022 to promote his second extended play "Sugar." The GOT7 main vocalist returned in September 2022 and performed with other K-pop artists for "K-pop Masterz 2."

Bambam, on the other hand, returned to the Philippines four times since 2022. He first held a fan sign event in Cebu in July 2022 followed by another fan event in Manila and a performance with other artists including Bambam for the "K-pop Masterz in Manila" in August 2022. The Thai artist was back in the Philippines in January 2023 for the "Wavy Baby Music Festival" in Cebu. Come September 2023, Bambam was back again for his "Area 52" solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

For Jackson, aside from being part of the "K-pop Masterz in Manila" in August 2022, he also shared the concert stage with artists like NIKI and Rich Brian at the first Manila edition of "Head In The Clouds."

Yugyeom, the group's maknae (youngest member), had two events in Manila: first was a solo concert in August 2022, and as one of the performers for the world tour of his record label AOMG in January 2023.

Group leader Jay B had a solo concert in October 2022 while Jinyoung held a fan meeting in February 2023. The two members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The last time GOT7 members performed together as a group in the Philippines was in 2019 as the final leg of their "Keep Spinning" world tour.

GOT7 marked its 10th anniversary on January 16, 2024. They are one of the few K-pop groups who successfully remained together as a group despite leaving their debut agency.

Despite skepticism, the septet has consistently assured fans that they will continue together and release music as a group.

GOT7's last comeback was in 2022.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO: