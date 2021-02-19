After leaving former agency, GOT7 surprises fans with ‘ENCORE’ teaser

GOT7 members hang out together in a surprise teaser for a new music video, the group's first project after leaving JYP Entertainment. Screenshot from Warner Music Korea's video

Seven or never indeed.

After their departure from JYP Entertainment agency, K-pop global superstar GOT7 released a teaser for a new music video.

The teaser video with the title "ENCORE" was released at midnight in Korea (11 p.m. in the Philippines) under Warner Music Korea.

The black and white video showed the members laughing and having fun together, and ended with the words ENCORE and GOT7. The full music video is set for release Saturday, February 20, 6 p.m. KST.

The group also has a new YouTube channel that instantly garnered thousands of new subscribers.

Fans have been celebrating all day after the septet -- JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom -- posted random letters each on Instagram Stories, which later formed the word ENCORE and a lime green heart at the end.



GOT7 announced last month they were leaving JYP at the same time that their contract expired.

Fans have been nervously waiting for announcements as to how the boys would continue as a group. Since then, members have signed up with separate labels to pursue solo projects.

However, GOT7 members have also been vocal that they intend to continue as a group, despite pursuing separate careers. JB, the group's leader and main vocalist, even clarified on Instagram Live early in this month that they did not disband.

Before officially leaving JYP, fans have been rallying for better treatment for GOT7, including better promotions and solo projects for each member.

JYP, home to other K-pop big acts like TWICE, Day6, Stray Kids, and ITZY, is one of the biggest music labels in South Korea.

Known for their chart-topping songs and hard-hitting choreography on stage, GOT7 has been a consistent popular act in various countries worldwide, having released five studio albums and 15 mini albums since their debut in 2014.

Their 2019 world tour ended in Manila with a sold out concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

[link to "ended in Manila with a sold out concert"

Watch the teaser for "ENCORE" here: