Francine Diaz fulfills dream of working with John Arcilla in 'Dirty Linen'

MANILA -- Award-winning actor John Arcilla is happy to work with young actress Francine Diaz in the much-awaited ABS-CBN's drama series "Dirty Linen," that stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.

Arcilla shared his thoughts about working with Diaz in Star Magic's Inside News uploaded on Monday night.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"I am so happy kasi isa ka sa mga batang artista ngayon na gustong-gusto kong makasama. Yes, I'm so happy and I am so excited na naging anak kita rito," Arcilla told Diaz.

For her part, Diaz revealed that it was her dream to do a project with Arcilla, best known for the critically acclaimed historical biopic "Heneral Luna."

"Actually dad (Arcilla) favorite ko po talaga ang 'Heneral Luna' at ever since po ay gusto ko na po kayong maka-work and ito na po 'yon," Diaz said.

The Inside News video also shows the highlights of the special screening of "Dirty Linen" last week, which was attended by Diaz, her newest screen partner Seth Fedelin, and other cast members.

“Dirty Linen” will start airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 January 23 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

Related video: