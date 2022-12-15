Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The full trailer for ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Dirty Linen" has been released on Thursday, December 15.

The preview was shared by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on its social media platforms.



It also announced that the upcoming series starring Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin will air this coming January on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z and TV5. It will also be available on iWantTFC and TFC.

“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

Joining the lead stars in the new TV drama are screen veterans Janice de Belen, Joel Torre, Susan Africa, Tessie Tomas, Nanding Josef, and Soliman Cruz.

Cast members also include Epy Quizon, JC santos, Christian Bables, Aubrey Miles, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Ana Abad Santos, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marks her first Kapamilya project.