MANILA – The much-awaited Kapamilya drama series “Dirty Linen” that stars Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo will hit screens on January 23.

“Dirty Linen” will be airing on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and TV5 at 9:30 p.m. It can also be streamed on iWantTFC and TFC.

The series — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handled with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

On Wednesday, the stars of the show led the celebrity screening at the TriNoma Mall where they walked down the red carpet and witnessed the unveiling of the series’ official poster.

Leading the cast members were Gutierrez, Marudo and newly-paired love team Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

Also present in the event were veteran screen actors Janice de Belen, Joel Torres, John Arcilla, Tessie Tomas, Susan Africa and Angel Aquino.

Other present actors were JC Santos, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Rubi-Rubi, and Jennica Garcia, who marked her first Kapamilya project.

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte also graced the event to show their support to the cast of "Dirty Linen."

Here are some of the photos in the star-studded screening:

