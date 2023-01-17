Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca mark 5th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, Del Valle shared her message to the actor for their special day as she uploaded snaps of them with their baby boy.



"5 years of blissful marriage and we have our wonderful son to share it with.... Happy anniversary Papi. Cheers to forever! I love you so much!" she wrote.

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in the United States in 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, Alexander Sebastian Dunham, last October.

Del Valle has been in show business for two decades. She is best known for her role in “Tabing Ilog,” which ran for four years until 2003. She last starred in ABS-CBN's series "Ang Sa 'Yo Ay Akin."

Labrusca, who is one of the actors of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," started showbiz via “That’s Entertainment” in 1986, and went on to co-star with Del Valle in a number of shows, including “Flordeliza” (2015) and “La Luna Sangre” (2017). He has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, from a previous relationship.

