Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca welcome baby boy

MANILA — Celebrity couple Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca have welcomed their first child.

On Instagram on Wednesday, they shared photos taken just after Del Valle gave birth on October 4 at 2:14 p.m.

“As we welcome our bundle of Joy! Alexander Sebastian Dunham Labrusca,” she wrote in the caption on Wednesday.

“Thank you Lord for our son,” del Valle said.

Labrusca recalled his wife in labor as “one of the if not the longest one hour of my life.”

Addressing del Valle, he wrote, “To my wife, for carrying our baby, for being strong and for being an amazing wife, good job, mommy.”

“Maaring nandoon tayo sa kanilang tabi ngunit kailanman ay ‘di natin malalaman ang tunay na hirap ng pagdadalang tao,” he said, referring to pregnant women.

“Team work makes the dream work. I love you so much,” he told del Valle.

Del Valle and Labrusca got married in January 2018, six years after they were cast as a couple in the ABS-CBN series “Aryana” in 2012.

Labrusca has a son, actor Tony Labrusca, from a past relationship with model Angel Jones.