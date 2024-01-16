LISTEN: SB19's Pablo, Josue release collab single

MANILA -- "Determinado," a collaboration between SB19's leader Pablo and his brother Josue, was officially released over the weekend on major music platforms.

Together as a music duo, Pablo and Josue are called Radkidz.

The track's official visualizer is now available on the official YouTube page of Pablo.

"Determinado" was composed and also produced by Pablo and Josue.

In 2021, Pablo won at the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) for the track “Determinado.”

He released his debut solo single "La Luna" in January 2022.

Aside from being the leader of SB19 with other members Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, Pablo is also the main rapper and lead vocalist of the P-pop group.

