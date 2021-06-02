Pablo of SB19 wins at Djooky Music Awards for 'Determinado'

MANILA - John Paulo Bagnas Nase, more known as Pablo of the P-pop boy group SB19, has won at the Djooky Music Awards (DMA) Spring Edition 2021.

He bagged the top prize for the track “Determinado,” which was a collaboration between him and rapper Josue.

DMA announced the news via its Twitter account.

Drumroll.. the winner of the DMA Spring Edition is Pablo @imszmc from Philippines 🇵🇭 with a song Determinado! Congratulations to the winners! pic.twitter.com/ZM0N34QkwI — Djooky (@djookymusic) May 31, 2021

According its official website, Pablo will receive a cash prize of $20,000 or an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles where he will record a song with Brian Malouf at Capitol Studios.

On Twitter, Pablo was obviously elated by this victory.

“YESSSSS!!!!!!!! Thank You A'tin!!! I love you alll!!!! @josuengmusika Panalo!!!!!! Wuhuu,” he said.

“Thank you you also @djookymusic for this opportunity. You've helped a lot of artists through this platform and I hope the community gets even bigger. I got to listen to amazing artists from all over the world. Somehow, I also got a glimpse of their culture. Congratulations,” he added.

DMP and Mossa, both from the Solomon Islands, earned the second and third place of the competition, respectively.