WATCH: JC de Vera, wife expecting another baby girl

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz are expecting another baby girl.

De Vera shared their family's newest milestone at a gender reveal party. Clip from the special event were uploaded on social media by De Vera over the weekend.





"It’s a girl!!!" he captioned his post.

The couple's first child, Lana Athena, is turning 5 this April.

De Vera and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018 before she gave birth to their baby girl.

They then exchanged wedding vows in church in September 2021.

