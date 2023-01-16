Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: JC de Vera, wife expecting another baby girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2023 12:01 PM

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz are expecting another baby girl.

De Vera shared their family's newest milestone at a gender reveal party. Clip from the special event were uploaded on social media by De Vera over the weekend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)


 
"It’s a girl!!!" he captioned his post. 

The couple's first child, Lana Athena, is turning 5 this April.

De Vera and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018 before she gave birth to their baby girl. 

They then exchanged wedding vows in church in September 2021. 

