JC de Vera reveals he got married back in 2018

MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera revealed in a vlog that he already tied the knot with Rikkah Cruz in a civil ceremony back in 2018.

In a vlog uploaded by actress Erich Gonzales, De Vera admitted that the civil wedding happened before Cruz gave birth to their daughter Lana Athena.

Asked why he did not post anything about it, the 34-year-old actor said he wanted to keep it private.

"Hindi talaga ako 'yung ma-announcement. [Pero] hindi secret. I will always tell everyone," he explained.

De Vera added they were planning to have a church wedding in 2020 which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nangyari kasi diyan inuna namin 'yung civil wedding tapos lumabas si Lana. Right after lumabas si Lana dapat magchu-church wedding na kami e nagka-pandemic," De Vera told his co-star in the series "La Vida Lena."

De Vera also said the church wedding will push through this year since both of them are looking forward to a bigger celebration.

"Kailangan 'yung church. Hindi ko siya nada-digest na hanggang dun lang kami sa civil wedding. Gusto talaga namin sa church. 'Yung civil wedding dumaan lang. Mas gusto namin mag-prepare ng something really big," he added.

In February 2020, the couple showcased the beauty of the city of Manila through their engagement shoot.

