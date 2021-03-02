Home  >  Entertainment

JC de Vera reveals he got married back in 2018

Posted at Mar 02 2021 02:43 PM | Updated as of Mar 02 2021 03:30 PM

MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera revealed in a vlog that he already tied the knot with Rikkah Cruz in a civil ceremony back in 2018. 

In a vlog uploaded by actress Erich Gonzales, De Vera admitted that the civil wedding happened before Cruz gave birth to their daughter Lana Athena. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)

Asked why he did not post anything about it, the 34-year-old actor said he wanted to keep it private. 

"Hindi talaga ako 'yung ma-announcement. [Pero] hindi secret. I will always tell everyone," he explained. 

De Vera added they were planning to have a church wedding in 2020 which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Nangyari kasi diyan inuna namin 'yung civil wedding tapos lumabas si Lana. Right after lumabas si Lana dapat magchu-church wedding na kami e nagka-pandemic," De Vera told his co-star in the series "La Vida Lena."

De Vera also said the church wedding will push through this year since both of them are looking forward to a bigger celebration. 

"Kailangan 'yung church. Hindi ko siya nada-digest na hanggang dun lang kami sa civil wedding. Gusto talaga namin sa church. 'Yung civil wedding dumaan lang. Mas gusto namin mag-prepare ng something really big," he added. 

In February 2020, the couple showcased the beauty of the city of Manila through their engagement shoot.

