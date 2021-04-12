JC de Vera's daughter Lana turns 3

MANILA -- Lana Athena, the daughter of actor JC de Vera with his wife Rikkah Cruz, has turned 3.

De Vera posted on Instagram photos from their family's DIY intimate lunch party for Lana's special day.

In a previous exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, de Vera shared how fatherhood changed him.

“Mas naging responsible ako in all aspects of life. Mas naging compassionate ako kasi meron akong daughter na,” he said at the time.

“Hindi lang puro trabaho na 'yung ginagawa ko. I now have my small family na kailangan kong buhayin. So ngayon mas naging dedicated talaga ako. Mas naging more energetic din dahil sa daughter ko. Lahat ng ginagawa ko is for them na, not anymore for me lang,” he added.



Just last month, de Vera revealed that he and Cruz were married in a civil ceremony back in 2018 before she gave birth to their baby girl.

De Vera said they were planning to have a church wedding in 2020 but this was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the church wedding may push through this year since both of them are looking forward to a bigger celebration.

"Kailangan 'yung church. Hindi ko siya nada-digest na hanggang dun lang kami sa civil wedding. Gusto talaga namin sa church. 'Yung civil wedding dumaan lang. Mas gusto namin mag-prepare ng something really big," he added.

