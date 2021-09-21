JC de Vera, wife Rikkah Cruz get married again in church

MANILA — Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz have exchanged wedding vows anew, this time in church, three years after they first wed in a civil ceremony.

De Vera shared photos of the church wedding through Instagram Stories on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear when the ceremony was held.

Nice Print Photography, which chronicled the intimate event, shared the first official photos of the wedding on social media.

De Vera looked dashing in a white suit by Paul Cabral, while Cruz was a radiant bride in a Francis Libiran gown.

“The stars finally aligned” for the couple, the studio said, referring to the long-delayed wedding.

De Vera and Cruz, who have a 3-year-old daughter Lana Athena, had planned to wed in church in 2020. The date, however, was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Kailangan ‘yung church. Hindi ko siya nada-digest na hanggang doon lang kami sa civil wedding,” de Vera said in a March 2021 interview. “Gusto talaga namin sa church. ‘Yung civil wedding, dumaan lang. Mas gusto namin mag-prepare ng something really big.”