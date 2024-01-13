Sarah Geronimo and SB19. Photo from @officialsb19/Instagram

MANILA – Pop and esports fans were in for a treat at the Asia-Pacific Predator League.

Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo and P-pop kings SB19 charmed attendees with their delightful performances on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The music icons also shared the stage and sang their collab song "Ace Your World."

Geronimo and the Pinoy boyband joined forces and released the song last year, which was part of the 20th-year celebration of tech company Acer Philippines.

Of course, an SB19 act would always include "Gento."

They also performed their viral hit "Bazinga" and concluded the night with the song "CRIMZONE".

Aside from Geronimo and SB19, Filipino singer-songwriter FELIP, Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, and rock band Urbandub also graced the event and made their presence felt.

An Acer official who was part of the organizers of the event said that bringing in big names in the entertainment industry is one way of reaching to other sectors than esports.

"The Predator League 2024 here in Mall of Asia Arena, it's more than an esports event for Dota 2 and Valorant. We know that there's a huge community for that," Sue Ong Lim, managing director of Acer Philippines Office said in an interview with reporters.

"But we also want everything, so we brought music, entertainment from our very own ambassadors SB19 and Sarah G," she added. "We came up with this concept in the MOA Arena to make sure na we can cater to different sectors."

The Acer executive also said its grassroots development of esports will continue this year.

"Predator League is only one of the many tournaments that we host in the Philippines. We have other tournaments that we do on annual and semi-annual basis," Lim said.