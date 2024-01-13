Photo from Blacklist International/Facebook

MANILA – Filipino Dota 2 team Blacklist Rivalry ousted Mongolian squad IHC Esports to book an all-Filipino final in the 2024 Asia Pacific Predator League on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto lifted Blacklist to an easy victory as he gained the spotlight with a 14-1-13 kill score.

Blacklist was the first one to strike, drawing first blood for Raven's Lone Druid for a jumpstart in the laning phase.

The early advantage translated into a massive mid-game gold lead.

Earlier in the day, Philippines' Execration overwhelmingly defeated China's Team Aster, 31-9, in the semifinals.

The Bryle Jacob "cml" Alvizo-led team made quick work of its rivals, ending the match in just 24 minutes.

More details to follow.