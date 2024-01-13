Adie honored to sing new rendition of 'Closer You and I'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rising OPM act Adie gave new color to the iconic track "Closer You & I," originally performed by hitmaker Gino Padilla, infusing it with his distinct artistry and making it truly his own.

“'Di ako makapaniwala pa rin I’ve been selected by Close-up to do the very iconic song. Very historic song na ito and having the leverage to make my own version, huge honor siya sa akin,” he said at the song’s launch and watch party held at a mall in Quezon City, Saturday afternoon.

“Na-mark ko sa listeners ko, I'm a type of a romantic artist na kaya magsulat ng harana love songs. As much as possible, ininsert ko kilig feels, something cinematic, may magic realism mapapaisip sila kahit narinig na before. Parang may tunog na bago talaga. Naghahalo talaga.”

The track was released alongside its music video directed by Tonet Jadaone and featuring the next-gen phenomenal love team of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

According to Jadaone, she sought to make the accompanying visual relatable to audiences.

“Pinaka-vision ko ay everyone can have that moment. Ang gusto ko mapakita everyone can be like them. Its not just something that can happen in movies and TV. It happens in an elevator, where everyone can meet their crush, grounded on reality,” she reasoned.

Mariano and Pangilinan said they were thrilled to be given an opportunity to breathe new life into a classic piece.

“Growing up I used to listen to this song. Talagang it gives you that feels. Nakakakilig to be able to do a music video na directed by Direk Tonet and sung by Adie,” Mariano shared.

“Ito medyo may acting ng onti and it was nice because super subtle lang pero sometimes I think the smallest things make the biggest difference. It was a really nice experience,” Donny said.