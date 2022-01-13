Zaijian Jaranilla reveals he is now single

Photo from Zaijian Jaranilla's Instagram account

More than a year after admitting that he was in a relationship, young actor Zaijian Jaranilla revealed that he is now single.

Jaranilla, who rose to fame for his iconic role “Santino” in 2009, was put on the spot Thursday during the press conference of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow” when he was asked about his take on cheaters.

Jaranilla smiled and paused for a few seconds to find the right words to say: “Paano ba sasagutin 'yan?”

After gathering some strength, the actor admitted: “Actually, wala na. Hindi na ko in a relationship.”

Pressed for more details, Jaranilla declined to expound the reason for the breakup but shared that the split happened just less than a month ago.

In 2020, Jaranilla openly talked about his girlfriend on morning show “Magandang Buhay.”

“Sobra po (siyang inspirasyon). Nakakatulong po siya sa akin. Parang mas inspired ako sa pang-araw-araw... kapag gumisiging ako tapos alam ko na may nagmamahal sa akin, tapos may naghihintay sa akin,” he said back then.

Jaranilla is welcoming 2022 with big projects as he is set to star on “The Broken Marriage Vow” where he plays Gio Ilustre, the son of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) and David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo).

He was also cast as Ding in the TV series “Darna” starring Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, and Joshua Garcia.

