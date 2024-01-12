Miles Ocampo: 'Yes. I'm cancer-free'



MANILA -- Actress Miles Ocampo happily announced that she is now cancer-free after she underwent thyroid surgery last year.

Ocampo opened up about her health as she talked with Karen Davila for the broadscaster's vlog.

The actress shared that she wasn't aware that it was cancer until after she underwent surgery.

"'Yung doktor ko sinabi na ito ang situation ko na parang ayaw pa nilang sabihin 'yung cancer sa akin. It was malignant at ang laki na niya. Kung hindi ko po siya naagapan, posible talagang kumalat," Ocampo revealed.

"Nalaman kong cancer siya nung after na nung operation."

After the surgery, Ocampo said she also had oral radiation.

Now, Ocampo happily shared that she is cancer-free.

"Yes, I'm cancer-free. But 'yun na nga maintenance for life. 'Yung meds ko, habambuhay na siya. And doon na ako naka-base, kumbaga 'yung weight ko rin. Doon na siya magbi-base kung papayat o tataba. Kasi every 2 months kailangan kong magpa-blood test para i-check kung i-adjust ba 'yung dosage," Ocampo said.

Asked of what she learned from her thyroid scare, Ocampo said: "'Yung mga times na 'yon na parang it's so uncertain, hindi mo alam kung ano ang mga mangyayari, just trust Him. Trust Him, kapit ka lang sa Kanya, talk to Him."

Ocampo was last seen in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" and "The Iron Heart."

Last December, she won best supporting actress at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night for her performance in "Family of Two."

