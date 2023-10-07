Miles Ocampo says health improving after thyroid removed

MANILA – Several months after undergoing surgery, actress Miles Ocampo said her health is improving.

During the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, Ocampo told PUSH that she heaved a sigh of relief regarding her health although she has to take maintenance medicine from now on.

“I’m good. I’m slowly but surely yung progress pagdating sa health ko. Though for life na nga ako may maintenance. Ang agang magka-maintenance But at least naagapan and pina-priority ko yung sarili ko right now. Lalo na with my health,” Ocampo revealed.

The actress underwent surgery due to a thyroid problem, she admitted last April on “Magandang Buhay.”

Ocampo said what prompted her decision to have her thyroid removed was her doctors' discovery that she had papillary thyroid carcinoma.

"I had to undergo thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant."

According to WebMD, papillary thyroid carcinoma is the most common type of cancer that can affect one's thyroid. The condition is most common in women under age 40, the medical site noted.

Ocampo said the pandemic made her realize to help herself be better and grow every day.

“I guess parang ang daming nangyari nung four years na yun na ang dami nating realizations, all of us, because of the pandemic di ba? I don’t know. Siguro ang goal lang naman natin is to grow everyday and to be a better person,” she added.

Ocampo was last seen on “Batang Quiapo” and “The Iron Heart.”

