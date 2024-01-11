Xyriel Manabat and Andrea Brillantes. Photo from Manabat's Instagram account.



MANILA — "Senior High" stars Xyriel Manabat and Andrea Brillantes said Tuesday that they are open to work in a girls' love (GL) series together.

In a press conference, Manabat was asked if she's comfortable to be paired with a girl for a show, and she explained that she's more comfortable to work with another female artist.

"Feeling ko kung mag-o-on cam ako or on-screen na first kissing scene, gusto ko talaga sa babae, kasi feeling ko mas komportable ako 'pag ganoon and feeling ko, walang ilanganan, less issue, less hassle. Experience siya eh, so parang fulfilling siya for an experience of an actress," she said.

Asked for an actress in mind to work with, Manabat revealed that she has teased Brillantes about being in a girls' love series.

"Open naman po for any, pero dati kasi bago ako bumalik sa 'Dirty Linen' may mga kaasaran po ako, sabi ko 'pag ikaw, pinormahan ko,' tas kinakantahan ko siya, tinititigan ko siya sa mata," the actress said.

"Tas kinikilig naman siya sa 'kin ... Basta matalik ko po siyang kaibigan, tumatawa siya ngayon, kinikilig siya ngayon, dati kasi inaasar ko siya, ... kasi gusto niya rin 'yung ganoong role," she added.

Brillantes confirmed that she wants to be in a girls' love series, noting that it's time to have more shows about lesbian love.

"I mean, pansin po lang kasi, there's a lot of BL series now. Hindi pa po masyadong marami sa GL. So like, if ever lang naman po," Brillantes said.

"I would be comfortable doing it with my best friend, kasi magaling siyang actress eh, and marami kaming makukuha sa isa't isa," she added.

Manabat and Brillantes are not the only pair of Kapamilya actresses to express their willingness to act in a "GL" series.

In January 2023, Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon also welcomed a possible "GL" project, after the conclusion of "Darna."

Meanwhile, the six-episode series "Sleep With Me," which stars Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, is available both on iWantTFC and Netflix.

"Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

