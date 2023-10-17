iWantTFC series 'Sleep With Me' to stream on Netflix

MANILA — The iWantTFC series "Sleep With Me," starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, is set to stream on Netflix.

In an Instagram post, production company Project 8 revealed that the 6-episode series will debut on the streaming platform on October 27.

The nearly two-minute trailer shows the beginnings of the romance between Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

As their relationship deepens, Harry opens up about her insecurities over using a wheelchair, while Luna confides about her condition. Beyond their physical situations, Harry and Luna’s emotional baggage from their past also factor into their life together.

"Sleep With Me" won the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

It also stars Kerwin King, Nour Hooshmand, Gelai Penales, Enzo Almario, Reign Parani, Katte Sabate, Fino Herrera, Jal Galang, and Hasna Cabral.

