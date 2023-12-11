Janella Salvador's 'honest' answer about movie with Jane de Leon

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador is gearing up for a busy 2024.

Aside from co-starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival movie "Mallari" with Piolo Pascual, Salvador is also planning to release a new album and hold a concert next year. Her film with Thai actor Win Metawin, "Under Parallel Skies," is expected to be released in early 2024.

And this week, Salvador will begin filming her new movie, "How To Be A Good Wife," which will reunite her with Darna co-star Jane de Leon. It will be directed by Jun Robles Lana.

"This week, magi-start na kami. I'm gonna start with my new movie with Direk Jun Lana. I'm gonna be with Jane again, Jane de Leon. I'm really excited about it, kasi siyempre, my first film was actually by Direk Jun Lana," Salvador told ABS-CBN News after serving as a "Star Patroller" for TV Patrol on Monday night.

"I'm excited to get to work with him again. And of course, Jane again. And, ano pa ba. Hopefully matuloy na 'yung concert ko next year, and my album. I've been recording songs so malapit na akong mag-release," she added.

Her reunion with De Leon has stirred excitement among the fans of the pair, who have rooted for the two to work together after "Darna." They have also speculated if the new movie will feature a sapphic storyline, as both Salvador and De Leon have previously expressed their willingness to work together in a "Girls Love" or GL project.

Asked directly if "How To Be A Good Wife" will have a sapphic angle, Salvador said: "I was actually hoping someone would ask me that. The last thing we want to do is queerbait. And I wanna be honest and say that this isn't a sapphic film."

Salvador revealed that she and De Leon initially agreed to do another film which was supposed to have a sapphic storyline, but the new movie "progressed faster."

"So ito [How To Be A Good Wife] muna 'yung inuna namin," she said.

Does this mean that there is still hope for the JaneNella romcom that their fans have been pushing for, even when Darna was still on air?

"Hopefully. Kulitin niyo 'yung mga ano, production," said Salvador.

In the meantime, her fans can look forward to new music, as Salvador is planning to release singles from her album in the coming months.

"I'm planning to release singles muna, then saka ako magre-release ng whole album, probably before the concert. My concert is planned as a birthday concert," she said.