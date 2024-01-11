Elisia to make K-pop debut through 'Universe Ticket'

Elisia Parmisano. Photo: @_universeticket/X

(UPDATED) Another Filipino is set to make her debut in the K-pop scene.

Elisia Parmisano became the first contestant in the South Korean survival show "Universe Ticket" to secure a spot in its debut group.

On Thursday, Korean broadcaster SBS uploaded on YouTube a video showing Parmisano attaining the "P" ranking, which is required to cement a slot in the upcoming female act.

The 18-minute video also includes clips of Elisia's journey throughout the program.

Gehlee Dangca, another Filipino contestant, and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeon-ju (known as Belle from the K-pop group cignature) are still in the running to get slots in the planned eight-member group.

Filipino celebrities took to social media to congratulate Parmisano, including Regine Velasquez, who shared on Instagram a photo of herself with the much younger Parmisano.

"This little girl is all grown up now and making a name for herself in the K-pop world," Velasquez wrote in the caption.

"Congratulations, Elisia, we are very proud of you," she added, tagging Parmisano's Instagram account.

Marian Rivera, meanwhile, gave a shoutout to Parmisano on her Instagram Stories.

"Ipagpatuloy mo 'yang mga pangarap na 'yan at alam kong marami ka pang magagawa at mararating," she said.

In 2022, Filipino-Argentinian Chantal Videla debuted in the K-pop scene as part of the girl group Lapillus.

Last year, HORI7ON became the first all-Filipino boy group to debut and promote in South Korea.

Filipino talent Sophia Laforteza was also picked to become part of Katseye, a multinational girl group co-created by K-pop giant Hybe and American label Geffen Records through the survival show "The Debut: Dream Academy."

