New girl group KATSEYE. Photo from 'The Debut: Dream Academy' X account.

MANILA — Filipino contestant Sophia Laforteza topped the survival show "Dream Academy" on Saturday (Manila Time), joining HYBE and Geffen’s girl group, KATSEYE.

Produced by Geffen Records and Hybe, the entertainment company behind K-pop supergroup BTS, "The Debut: Dream Academy" aims to create the next "global" girl group.

In the finale episode aired Saturday (Manila time), Laforteza bested 9 other finalists and got a total score of 88.33 from voting and judges' scores.

She will be joined by Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel of USA, Yoonchae Jeong of South Korea, and Manon Bannerman of Switzerland.

Sophia is the daughter of theater actress Carla Guevara Laforteza.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: