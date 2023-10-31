Aya Natsumi (left), Elisia (center), and Gehlee Dangca will represent the Philippines in the K-pop survival competition 'Universe Ticket.' Photo: _universeticket/ X

Three aspiring K-pop idols from the Philippines are among those who will compete to become part of a girl group in a South Korean survival show set to premiere next month.

Titled "Universe Ticket," the reality show will air on Korean broadcaster SBS beginning November 18, based on a post on the program's X account.

The show will have 82 contestants, from which eight will be selected to form a new girl group that will promote for two years and six months, according to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

Based on posts from the show's X account, three trainees will represent the Philippines: Aya Natsumi, Gehlee Dangca, and Elisia.

Soompi reported that the following will serve as both judges and mentors in the show: Hyoyeon of girl group Girls' Generation, Yeji and Chaeryeong of ITZY, singer-actress Kim Sejeong, Rian of dance crew La Chica, and singer-songwriters Younha and Adora.

"Universe Ticket" is the latest survival show from South Korea, which have created a number of well-loved "project" (or temporary) K-pop groups like I.O.I, Wanna One, IZ*ONE, X1, Kep1er and ZEROBASEONE.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES