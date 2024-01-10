Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines defend Jo Koy

After being heavily criticized for his hosting gig at the Golden Globes, comedian Jo Koy has found support from "The View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines.

Goldberg and Haines talked about Jo Koy's hosting duties during the "Hot Topics" segment of The View.

Goldberg, a standup comic and Oscar-winning actress who is one of the few entertainers to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), admitted that hosting an awards show can be brutal.

"These hosting gigs are brutal. They are just brutal. If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss," said Goldberg, the first black woman to host the Academy Awards.

She admitted that while she did not get to watch the Golden Globes, she knows that Jo Koy "is as good as it gets."

“Now, I love Jo Koy, he makes me just crazy because he’s funny. I don’t know whether it was the room, I don’t know whether it was the jokes, I didn’t get to see it. But I do know, that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups and it is not an easy gig. I mean if you read any of the reviews of some of the gigs I’ve had where they wished me into the cornfields, die on the vine. I mean, it's not an easy gig," she added.

For her part, Haines shared that she loves Koy and finds him funny.



“Well I love Jo Koy and I thought the whole time I was so nervous for him because I think he is so funny. He is kind, he is good, you know all the things. What bothers me more in watching this is -- get a sense of humor because we need to protect these national treasures called our comedians, because life needs them. We need to stop binding them in, and fencing them in. And in that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile,” Haines said.

Before the segment ended, Goldberg even said: "And Jo Koy is one of the best stand-ups on the planet."

Koy made history on Sunday as the first Filipino-American to host the 81st edition of prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

He later described the experience as a crash course, adding that he had less than 10 days to prepare.

"It's a tough room. It was a hard job. I'm not gonna lie. Getting that gig and having the amount of time that we had to prepare -- that was a crash course, you know," Koy said.

