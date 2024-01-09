Jo Koy on hosting Golden Globes: 'A tough gig'

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk, Golden Globes 2024 handout via Reuters



Despite receiving largely negative comments both from fans and critics, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy on Monday (US time) said hosting the Golden Globes for the first time was a moment that he will always remember.

Koy made history on Sunday as the first Filipino-American to host the 81st edition of prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

"It's a tough room. It was a hard job. I'm not gonna lie. Getting that gig and having the amount of time that we had to prepare -- that was a crash course, you know," Koy admitted in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Asked of his reaction to critics saying that some of his jokes fell flat, Koy said: "I'll be lying if it doesn't hurt.... Hosting is tough gig. Yes, I was a standup comic but that hosting position is a different style, it's not the same style. So, I kinda went in and did the whole writers' things. And just like we're all in that room together. We just had 10 days to try and write something for this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad but hey I'd still gonna say that I love what I did."

In the interview, Koy also admitted that his joke about Taylor Swift was flat.

"It was a weird joke, I guess. But it wasn't... it's more of the NFL, you know what I mean. I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. It's more of a jab towards NFL but it just didn't come out that way, you know," he explained.

He also admitted that he felt that he was a little bit deflated.

"That's a tough gig, I am not going to lie. I really love the artist standup. It was cool that the opportunity came to me. Hosting is a beast, that's about it. The crash course was really hard. I literally got the call and haven't slept since just trying to write something, just to write what we had to write. Guys were great, everyone was great, it's just that you know, that was that night. That was one night, I have an off night," Koy said.

"I wanted to give a little bit more of me. I just felt a little short, that's all," he added.

with report from AFP.

