Is Liza Soberano performing in Cebu music fest?

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano revealed Tuesday that she is going to Cebu which coincides with the Wavy Baby Music Festival organized by Careless Music, which now manages her career.

"This packing and unpacking life got me all … Can’t complain though. See you tomorrow, Cebu!" Soberano said in her Instagram story posted Tuesday.

She has yet to confirm if she will be joining the line-up of the Wavy Baby Music Festival.

Billboard earlier reported that Thai singer-rapper BamBam, who rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, is the final headliner of the Wavy Baby Music Festival, scheduled to take place on January 13 and 14 at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City, Cebu.

James Reid's Careless Music earlier revealed an initial lineup, which includes K-pop soloist Sunmi, Korean band The Rose, and American singers Pink Sweat$ and Destiny Rogers.

The music festival coincides with the annual Sinulog Festival, which is returning as an in-person event following eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Soberano officially signed with Careless in mid-2022, making Reid, her showbiz contemporary who similarly rose to fame as one-half of a “love team,” her manager and producer.

During her stay in the US, Soberano finished filming her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Just recently, she was also included in the list of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media. The actress ranked 23rd, while Ivana Alawi placed sixth.

Soberano has been a “Hall of Fame” inductee of “100 Most Beautiful Faces” since 2018 when she reached a fourth consecutive year appearing on the list.

