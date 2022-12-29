Liza Soberano and James Reid talk about sharing

Liza Soberano and James Reid welcomed fans into their shared Los Angeles home in the first part of a virtual tour released by Careless, the record label and talent agency led by the actor-singer.

Dubbed the “Careless Crib,” the house featured in the first episode is said to be the “where the team stayed in their first few weeks in Los Angeles, California.”

It’s also described as the “first Careless home” in the US, indicating that the group of artists and producers stayed elsewhere afterwards.

Aside from touring parts of the house, Reid and Soberano introduced the Careless crew, including its CEO Jeff Oh, “chief of staff” Ri Norton, singers Lesha and Destiny Rogers, actor-director Sean Dulake, music producer De’la, and rapper Massiah.

Soberano, who was shown working out before taking her turn to tour the house, was asked by Reid for her thoughts on “living in a big house with 10 other people.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“It’s been very chaotic,” Soberano said, laughing. “It’s been a learning experience, because I got to know each and every one of you a little bit better. Aside from that, I discovered new things about myself — that I’m more patient than I thought I could be.”

Parts of the house that were shown or mentioned were a backyard, a veranda where they film “confessionals,” a podcast production area, the girls’ room, and a music production space “where all the magic happens.”

Soberano officially signed with Careless in mid-2022, making Reid, her showbiz contemporary who similarly rose to fame as one-half of a “love team,” her manager and producer.

During her stay in the US, Soberano also finished filming a starring role in her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” featuring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Related video: